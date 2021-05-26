Zacks: Brokerages Expect Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) will report earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the highest is $1.03. Focus Financial Partners reported earnings of $0.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will report full-year earnings of $3.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $4.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Focus Financial Partners.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $394.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.46 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 0.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on FOCS. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Focus Financial Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.13.

In other Focus Financial Partners news, Director Stone Point Capital Llc sold 683,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $31,565,041.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,075,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $95,884,588.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,062,791 shares of company stock worth $141,500,944. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 10,400.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners stock opened at $48.95 on Friday. Focus Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $26.24 and a 12 month high of $56.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.85. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 376.57, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.23.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

