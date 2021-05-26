Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) to Announce $2.15 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) will post earnings per share of $2.15 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Hubbell’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.20 and the lowest is $2.12. Hubbell reported earnings per share of $1.87 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hubbell will report full year earnings of $8.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.30 to $8.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $9.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.25 to $9.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hubbell.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Hubbell’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hubbell from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.75.

NYSE HUBB traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $188.26. 1,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,143. Hubbell has a 1-year low of $117.17 and a 1-year high of $201.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.72%.

In other Hubbell news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,178 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total value of $614,275.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,120,860.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUBB. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 139,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 148.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 493,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,315,000 after acquiring an additional 294,609 shares in the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 4,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter valued at $1,087,000. Institutional investors own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

