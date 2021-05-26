Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.94 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) will announce $2.94 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kinder Morgan’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.76 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.08 billion. Kinder Morgan posted sales of $2.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will report full year sales of $13.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.74 billion to $14.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $12.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.87 billion to $13.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kinder Morgan.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KMI. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

KMI stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.35. 16,909,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,578,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81. Kinder Morgan has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $18.97. The firm has a market cap of $41.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 122.73%.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $28,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,982.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 12.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after purchasing an additional 111,096 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 203,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 38,279 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 21,004 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 16,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares in the last quarter. 58.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

