Zacks Investment Research Lowers Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Freddie Mac is a stockholder-owned corporation that supports homeownership and rental housing. Freddie Mac purchases single-family and multifamily residential mortgages and mortgage-related securities, which it finances primarily by issuing mortgage passthrough securities and debt instruments in the capital markets. (Company Press Release) “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Freddie Mac from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Freddie Mac from a sell rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $0.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.88.

Shares of FMCC opened at $2.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 2.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.25 and a 200 day moving average of $2.10. Freddie Mac has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $3.08.

Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Freddie Mac had a negative return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 15.37%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freddie Mac will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

About Freddie Mac

Freddie Mac operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company purchases residential mortgage loans originated by lenders, as well as invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates through three segments: Single-family Guarantee, Multifamily, and Capital Markets.

