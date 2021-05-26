Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) to “Buy”

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $4.75 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.98% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Bellerophon Therapeutics LLC is a biotherapeutics company. It is focused on developing products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary and cardiac diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of INOpulse and BCM which are in different clinical stage. Bellerophon Therapeutics LLC is based in Hampton, New Jersey. “

BLPH opened at $4.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of -0.60. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.79 and a 1-year high of $14.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.43.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder New Mountain Investments Ii, L sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total transaction of $2,192,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLPH. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 261.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 7,740 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. 28.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its products include INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

