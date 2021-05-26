Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Walmart (NYSE:WMT) to “Buy”

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $149.00 target price on the retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.68% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Walmart has outperformed the industry in the past three months. The company is gaining on rising demand for essentials amid the pandemic. Stay-at-home trends are also boosting e-commerce sales, which increased across all units in first-quarter fiscal 2022. During the quarter, the top and bottom lines grew year over year, with U.S. comp sales rising for the 27th straight time. With curbs being lifted, the company’s U.S. store environment is in good shape, while e-commerce also remains on the growth trajectory. To this end, Walmart’s efforts to enhance deliveries are also noteworthy. Encouragingly, management raised its guidance for fiscal 2022. However, the second-quarter earnings view suggests a decline, due to divestitures related to the International unit. Additionally, management expects supply-chain hiccups and wage cost inflation.”

WMT has been the topic of several other research reports. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target (up from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.20.

Shares of WMT opened at $142.34 on Monday. Walmart has a twelve month low of $117.01 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The company has a market cap of $400.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.81.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Walmart will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total transaction of $92,811,881.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,234,491.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total transaction of $38,181,381.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,060,573.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,670,460 shares of company stock valued at $642,613,029. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,856,415 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,933,537,000 after buying an additional 231,789 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Walmart by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,297,352 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,020,213,000 after buying an additional 573,176 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,164,014,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Walmart by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,884,021 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,885,866,000 after buying an additional 495,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Walmart by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,214,810 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,659,138,000 after buying an additional 384,782 shares during the last quarter. 29.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

