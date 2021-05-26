Zap Price Tops $0.0995 on Major Exchanges (ZAP)

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded up 19.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 26th. Over the last seven days, Zap has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. One Zap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0995 or 0.00000250 BTC on major exchanges. Zap has a market capitalization of $23.49 million and approximately $987,884.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 40.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005665 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.18 or 0.00078412 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00019203 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.61 or 0.00964853 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,922.49 or 0.09865685 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.29 or 0.00091287 BTC.

Zap Profile

Zap (ZAP) is a coin. It was first traded on October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 coins. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zap is www.zap.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Buying and Selling Zap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

