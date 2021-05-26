ZB Token (ZB) Price Tops $0.35

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. One ZB Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000916 BTC on popular exchanges. ZB Token has a total market cap of $164.32 million and $9.35 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZB Token has traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005754 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.06 or 0.00080206 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00019178 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $384.32 or 0.00992290 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,813.49 or 0.09846084 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.73 or 0.00092243 BTC.

ZB Token Coin Profile

ZB Token is a coin. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 coins. ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZB Token’s official website is www.zb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZB Token (ZB) is an exchange token and the native currency of the ZB.COM crypto exchange. The ZB can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZB launchpad events, receive crypto rewards from seasonal buybacks, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZB exchange. “

ZB Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZB Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZB Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

