ZClassic Market Cap Achieves $2.57 Million (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar. ZClassic has a total market cap of $2.57 million and approximately $14,463.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000727 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $148.78 or 0.00388086 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.14 or 0.00169916 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $99.12 or 0.00258560 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00011081 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003348 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,206,570 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.