Zeal Asset Management Ltd Decreases Stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Zeal Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 313,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,343 shares during the period. New Oriental Education & Technology Group comprises about 1.7% of Zeal Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Zeal Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $4,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EDU. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,012.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,842,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,795,000 after buying an additional 76,306,607 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 874.0% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 27,260,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,787,000 after buying an additional 24,461,921 shares during the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 826.2% in the 1st quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 19,076,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,074,000 after buying an additional 17,017,033 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 866.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,922,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,918,000 after buying an additional 4,413,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 921.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,892,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,489,000 after buying an additional 3,511,135 shares during the last quarter. 9.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 872,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,616,512. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.16. The company has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 43.92 and a beta of 0.92. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $19.97.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 9.90%. New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $18.70 to $18.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.70 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. New Oriental Education & Technology Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.99.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

