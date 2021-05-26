Zealium (NZL) Hits Market Cap of $47,002.81

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded down 28.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. One Zealium coin can currently be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Zealium has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. Zealium has a market cap of $47,002.81 and approximately $62.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00010958 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004385 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00019801 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $348.31 or 0.00923653 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Zealium Coin Profile

Zealium (CRYPTO:NZL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 17,378,871 coins and its circulating supply is 16,378,871 coins. Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zealium is zealium.co.nz

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Zealium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zealium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zealium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

