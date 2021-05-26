ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) had its price objective raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.21 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ZIM. Clarkson Capital lifted their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a neutral rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.80.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

Shares of ZIM stock opened at $40.97 on Tuesday. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 1-year low of $11.34 and a 1-year high of $47.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.35.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter valued at about $376,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter valued at about $2,434,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter valued at about $1,371,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter valued at about $6,261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company offers dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

Read More: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.