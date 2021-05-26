ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.140-0.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $61.20 million-$61.60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $59.97 million.ZIX also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.580-0.600 EPS.

Shares of ZIX stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,034. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.91. ZIX has a one year low of $5.24 and a one year high of $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $401.32 million, a P/E ratio of -21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. ZIX had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a positive return on equity of 79.47%. The firm had revenue of $60.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ZIX will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZIXI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of ZIX in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of ZIX in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ZIX from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of ZIX in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ZIX presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.70.

In other ZIX news, Director Taher Elgamal sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $194,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,055.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 20.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zix Corporation provides solutions for email encryption, data loss prevention, threat protection, unified archiving, and cloud data backup in the United States, Israel, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; and Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

