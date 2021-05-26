Zloadr (ZDR) Tops One Day Volume of $7,284.00

Zloadr (CURRENCY:ZDR) traded up 30.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. Over the last week, Zloadr has traded 64.8% higher against the US dollar. One Zloadr coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000761 BTC on exchanges. Zloadr has a total market capitalization of $1.61 million and $7,284.00 worth of Zloadr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005782 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.07 or 0.00082100 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00019292 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $388.23 or 0.00993771 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,879.58 or 0.09930692 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.10 or 0.00092408 BTC.

About Zloadr

Zloadr (CRYPTO:ZDR) is a coin. Zloadr’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,425,706 coins. Zloadr’s official Twitter account is @zloadr and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zloadr describes itself as transparent crypto due-diligence platform that aims to provide banks, investors, and financial institutions with free and well-researched information. “

Zloadr Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zloadr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zloadr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zloadr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

