ZooKeeper 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $295,933.00 (ZOO)

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 26th. During the last seven days, ZooKeeper has traded up 1% against the US dollar. ZooKeeper has a total market cap of $6.74 million and approximately $295,933.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZooKeeper coin can currently be bought for about $0.61 or 0.00001551 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00058105 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $135.73 or 0.00346597 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.31 or 0.00182095 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004044 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $321.88 or 0.00821925 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00032536 BTC.

ZooKeeper Coin Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 11,100,325 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming.

ZooKeeper Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZooKeeper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZooKeeper using one of the exchanges listed above.

