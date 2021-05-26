Zotefoams’ (ZTF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Zotefoams (LON:ZTF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 480 ($6.27) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.60% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of LON:ZTF opened at GBX 442 ($5.77) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 414.87 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 412.26. The company has a market cap of £214.90 million and a PE ratio of 30.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.73, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Zotefoams has a 1 year low of GBX 256 ($3.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 530 ($6.92).

About Zotefoams

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefin Foams, High-Performance Products, and MuCell Extrusion LLC segments. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand.

