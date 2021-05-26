Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Coverage Initiated at Cowen

Equities researchers at Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ZS. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Zscaler from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Zscaler from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.30.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ZS traded up $21.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $194.20. The company had a trading volume of 7,848,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,033,328. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.38. The company has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a PE ratio of -134.86 and a beta of 0.80. Zscaler has a one year low of $69.83 and a one year high of $230.88.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.73 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 34.31% and a negative net margin of 35.71%. The business’s revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Zscaler will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.91, for a total value of $1,133,370.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 276,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,718,246.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.68, for a total transaction of $262,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,980.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,812 shares of company stock worth $14,564,243. 21.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,431,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,682,000 after acquiring an additional 746,830 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at $128,696,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 2,692.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 627,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,706,000 after acquiring an additional 604,934 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 206.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 672,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,301,000 after acquiring an additional 453,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 979,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,141,000 after acquiring an additional 368,129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.08% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.