Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 35.71% and a negative return on equity of 34.31%. The firm had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.73 million. The firm’s revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS.

Shares of ZS stock traded up $22.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $195.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,973,834. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a PE ratio of -136.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.38. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $69.83 and a 12-month high of $230.88.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ZS shares. TheStreet upgraded Zscaler from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BTIG Research raised Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Zscaler from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zscaler has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.30.

In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.24, for a total transaction of $1,366,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 269,192 shares in the company, valued at $52,557,046.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 79,812 shares of company stock worth $14,564,243 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.