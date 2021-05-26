Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Cut to $202.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $235.00 to $202.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

ZS has been the topic of several other reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Zscaler from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $217.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $197.96.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $172.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $180.04 and its 200-day moving average is $185.38. The stock has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.96 and a beta of 0.80. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $69.83 and a 52-week high of $230.88.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.73 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 35.71% and a negative return on equity of 34.31%. The business’s revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.08, for a total value of $1,281,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 256,646 shares in the company, valued at $46,986,749.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total transaction of $861,373.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 302,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,522,582.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,812 shares of company stock worth $14,564,243 in the last quarter. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 21.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 463.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.08% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

