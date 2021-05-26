Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Raised to $206.00 at Barclays

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Barclays from $190.00 to $206.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.25% from the company’s current price.

ZS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Zscaler from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Zscaler from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Zscaler from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank upgraded Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.30.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler stock opened at $172.74 on Wednesday. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $69.83 and a 1-year high of $230.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of -119.96 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $180.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.38.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 34.31% and a negative net margin of 35.71%. The company had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Zscaler will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.62, for a total transaction of $367,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,962.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.08, for a total transaction of $1,281,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 256,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,986,749.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 79,812 shares of company stock valued at $14,564,243. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 21.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Invictus RG acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 39.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Article: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.