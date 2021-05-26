Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $172.74, but opened at $190.88. Zscaler shares last traded at $196.60, with a volume of 103,474 shares traded.

The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 35.71% and a negative return on equity of 34.31%. The firm had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis.

ZS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Zscaler from $233.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $255.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $202.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist raised Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zscaler currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.30.

In other Zscaler news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.99, for a total transaction of $1,133,940.00. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.68, for a total transaction of $262,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,980.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 79,812 shares of company stock valued at $14,564,243 in the last quarter. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler by 21.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invictus RG acquired a new position in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. 39.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.38. The company has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.53 and a beta of 0.80.

About Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

