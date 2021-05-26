Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 63.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,387 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingevity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingevity during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Ingevity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Ingevity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Ingevity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ingevity alerts:

In other Ingevity news, EVP Stuart Edward Jr. Woodcock sold 5,178 shares of Ingevity stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total value of $444,065.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,617,052.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:NGVT opened at $82.91 on Wednesday. Ingevity Co. has a 12 month low of $46.50 and a 12 month high of $89.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 2.21.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.24. Ingevity had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 33.94%. The business had revenue of $320.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ingevity Co. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

NGVT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ingevity from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Ingevity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.80.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.