Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $343,000 Holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,535 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABCB. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 698.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. 76.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABCB stock opened at $53.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.83. Ameris Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.91 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $282.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.55 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 29.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 13.86%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABCB. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. DA Davidson downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Ameris Bancorp Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

