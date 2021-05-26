Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lowers Stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,911 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,461 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDRX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $30,580,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $907,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $12,605,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $10,882,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,133,907 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,814,000 after acquiring an additional 653,132 shares during the period.

Several brokerages recently commented on MDRX. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.08.

MDRX opened at $16.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.77 and a 52-week high of $17.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.37. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.09.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 46.70% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $368.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $943,200.00. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

