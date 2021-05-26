Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 2,528 Shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,528 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Outfront Media by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 109,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,971 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Outfront Media by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 468,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,154,000 after acquiring an additional 52,900 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Outfront Media by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 17,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Outfront Media during the first quarter valued at about $16,744,000. Finally, Hidden Lake Asset Management LP bought a new position in Outfront Media during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,557,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OUT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Outfront Media from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Outfront Media from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Outfront Media from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.86.

Shares of OUT opened at $23.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.94, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Outfront Media Inc. has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $24.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.89.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $259.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.23 million. Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 13.77% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

