Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 2,714 Shares of Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in shares of Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,714 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Cloudera were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLDR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloudera by 193.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 11,590 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloudera by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudera during the fourth quarter worth $2,226,000. Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP bought a new stake in shares of Cloudera during the fourth quarter worth $2,928,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloudera by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CLDR shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Cloudera from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cloudera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.78.

In related news, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 49,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total value of $637,920.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,764 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,480.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Arun Murthy sold 26,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total value of $347,193.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,190.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,036 shares of company stock worth $1,573,066 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cloudera stock opened at $12.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -23.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.50. Cloudera, Inc. has a one year low of $9.26 and a one year high of $19.35.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 18.72% and a negative return on equity of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $226.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc offers a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. The company offers Cloudera DataFlow, a streaming data platform that collects, curates, and analyzes data; Cloudera Data Science Workbench that enables self-service data science for the enterprise; Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub, a solution that allows companies to execute multiple analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secure data; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a data warehouse that provides cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Operational DB, a solution that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on changing data; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering, which enables users to streamline and scale big data processing; and Hortonworks Data Platform, a data management platform that helps organizations to store, process, and analyze various data assets.

