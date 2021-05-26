Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 526 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GPI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,029,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,729,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,918,000 after purchasing an additional 179,164 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,380,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 372,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,846,000 after acquiring an additional 93,361 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 1,420.0% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 61,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,119,000 after acquiring an additional 57,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens increased their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Group 1 Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.83.

Shares of NYSE GPI opened at $160.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $164.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.82. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $55.79 and a one year high of $175.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.04.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $1.14. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 28.78% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 19.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 6.87%.

In other news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total transaction of $544,040.00. Also, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.26, for a total value of $255,390.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,886 shares in the company, valued at $2,534,490.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,000 shares of company stock worth $7,635,455. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.