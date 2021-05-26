Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 575 Shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 31,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 16,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP H. Grahame Heather sold 7,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total value of $474,989.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Britt E. Ide sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $159,597.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,301 shares of company stock worth $1,565,326. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWE stock opened at $63.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.80 and a 200-day moving average of $60.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. NorthWestern Co. has a 1-year low of $47.43 and a 1-year high of $70.80.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $400.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.10 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 13.26%. Sell-side analysts forecast that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is currently 74.03%.

NWE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on NorthWestern from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays upped their target price on NorthWestern from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.17.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

