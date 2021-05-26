Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 996 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,725 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 996 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 66,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,101,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the bank’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 68.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BOH opened at $88.68 on Wednesday. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.77 and a fifty-two week high of $99.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.54 and its 200 day moving average is $85.07.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $163.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.52 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 13.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.43%.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

