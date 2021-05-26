Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Stock Position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 36.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,019 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,739 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 177.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 921 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 640.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $28.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.96 and its 200 day moving average is $28.17. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1 year low of $17.55 and a 1 year high of $33.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 6.01%. On average, equities analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TMHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Taylor Morrison Home has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.10.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 12,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $413,497.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,297,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO C. David Cone sold 34,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $1,059,426.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,134,624.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,240,347 shares of company stock worth $39,410,054 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

