Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Zymergen in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Zymergen in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Zymergen in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Zymergen alerts:

NASDAQ ZY opened at $34.66 on Monday. Zymergen has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $52.00.

About Zymergen

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Zymergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.