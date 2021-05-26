Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) will report earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Zynga’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. Zynga reported earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,000%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zynga will report full-year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.49. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Zynga.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.82 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 15.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZNGA. Bank of America upgraded Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Zynga from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Zynga from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Zynga from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.21.

ZNGA stock opened at $10.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.02. The company has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.94, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.10. Zynga has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $12.32.

In other news, Director Regina E. Dugan sold 8,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $94,243.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 214,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,611.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 63,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $650,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 904,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,336,999.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 406,429 shares of company stock valued at $4,212,300 over the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZNGA. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Zynga by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Zynga by 212.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 6,772 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Zynga by 149.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 16,541 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Zynga by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 33,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Zynga in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. 76.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

