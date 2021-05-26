Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.120–0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.70 billion-$2.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.84 billion.Zynga also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to -0.030–0.030 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Zynga from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zynga from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Zynga from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Zynga from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.21.

Get Zynga alerts:

Shares of ZNGA stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.63. 112,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,583,158. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of -31.26, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.10. Zynga has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $12.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.02.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.82 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 15.48%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zynga will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zynga news, CEO Frank D. Gibeau sold 20,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $208,171.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,137,659.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Phuong Y. Phillips sold 12,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $138,633.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 288,325 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 406,429 shares of company stock worth $4,212,300. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

Featured Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.