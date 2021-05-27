$17.41 Million in Sales Expected for Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) will post sales of $17.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.07 million to $28.46 million. Theravance Biopharma reported sales of $15.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will report full-year sales of $72.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $36.00 million to $111.93 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $207.67 million, with estimates ranging from $115.19 million to $330.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Theravance Biopharma.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.19).

TBPH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Theravance Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

In other Theravance Biopharma news, SVP Philip D. Worboys sold 8,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $176,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 343,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,873,580. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 390.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after buying an additional 94,617 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 56,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 20,954 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $290,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 32,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $840,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TBPH stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,845. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.93. Theravance Biopharma has a 1-year low of $14.48 and a 1-year high of $27.35.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

