$17.41 Million in Sales Expected for Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) This Quarter

Posted by on May 27th, 2021

Equities analysts forecast that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) will post sales of $17.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.07 million to $28.46 million. Theravance Biopharma reported sales of $15.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will report full-year sales of $72.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $36.00 million to $111.93 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $207.67 million, with estimates ranging from $115.19 million to $330.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Theravance Biopharma.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.19).

TBPH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Theravance Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

In other Theravance Biopharma news, SVP Philip D. Worboys sold 8,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $176,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 343,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,873,580. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 390.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after buying an additional 94,617 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 56,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 20,954 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $290,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 32,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $840,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TBPH stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,845. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.93. Theravance Biopharma has a 1-year low of $14.48 and a 1-year high of $27.35.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Theravance Biopharma (TBPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.