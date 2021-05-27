21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $224.37 million-$227.42 million.

NASDAQ:VNET traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.08. The stock had a trading volume of 6,174,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,265,238. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.04. 21Vianet Group has a 52 week low of $12.67 and a 52 week high of $44.45.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 65.34% and a negative return on equity of 59.61%. Equities research analysts predict that 21Vianet Group will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VNET shares. Zacks Investment Research cut 21Vianet Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on 21Vianet Group from $33.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.67.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Hosting and Related Services, and Managed Network Services.

