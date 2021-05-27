$22.95 Million in Sales Expected for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) will post sales of $22.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $25.19 million and the lowest is $20.43 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $7.09 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 223.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $101.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $88.82 million to $119.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $204.59 million, with estimates ranging from $130.56 million to $259.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $25.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.35 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 45.63% and a negative net margin of 379.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40474.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.38.

DCPH traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $33.64. The company had a trading volume of 428,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,952. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.49. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $31.77 and a 12-month high of $68.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.90.

In related news, Director James Arthur Bristol sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $245,178.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,178. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $364,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $364,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,254,186. Insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,840,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,219,000 after acquiring an additional 253,895 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,485,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,267,000 after acquiring an additional 75,145 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,992,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,353,000 after purchasing an additional 487,445 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,380,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,920,000 after purchasing an additional 255,200 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 704,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,570,000 after purchasing an additional 51,224 shares during the period. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

Recommended Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (DCPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.