Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) shares traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.25 and last traded at $18.25. 36,506 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 44,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.26.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.35.

Get Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.10%.

In related news, insider Michael Fierman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $271,500.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FINS. Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 227,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after buying an additional 4,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 397,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,926,000 after buying an additional 12,079 shares during the last quarter.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.