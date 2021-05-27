Austal (OTCMKTS:AUTLF) Trading 4.5% Higher

Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF)’s share price traded up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.84 and last traded at $1.84. 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.76.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Austal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Austal from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.95.

Austal Limited designs, manufactures, constructs, and supports defense and commercial vessels in North America, Europe, Australia, Asia, South and Central America, the Middle East, and Africa. The company designs, constructs, and supports passenger ferries, vehicle and passenger ferries, and offshore and windfarm vessels; naval and other defense vessels; and patrol boats for government law enforcement and border protection agencies.

