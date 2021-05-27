Bacanora Lithium (LON:BCN) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Bacanora Lithium Plc (LON:BCN) dropped 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 55 ($0.72) and last traded at GBX 55 ($0.72). Approximately 1,129,257 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 1,980,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 55.10 ($0.72).

The company has a market cap of £181.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.22. The company has a current ratio of 31.06, a quick ratio of 30.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 48.52 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 48.48.

About Bacanora Lithium (LON:BCN)

Bacanora Lithium Plc, a development stage mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for battery grade lithium carbonates. Its flagship project is the Sonora lithium project, which consists of 10 mining concessions covering approximately 100,000 hectares located in the northeast of Sonora State in Mexico.

