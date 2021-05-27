CryptoPing (PING) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.77 Million

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded down 17% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 26th. One CryptoPing coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000650 BTC on exchanges. CryptoPing has a market cap of $1.77 million and $41.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CryptoPing has traded 32.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002669 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00059455 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.49 or 0.00353030 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.59 or 0.00185419 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004130 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $309.42 or 0.00824454 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

CryptoPing’s genesis date was June 8th, 2017. CryptoPing’s total supply is 7,244,286 coins. CryptoPing’s official website is cryptoping.tech . CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoPing is an IM assistant bot that provides users with useful info and buy signals. The information provided by the bot is based on volume, change to coin rate to BTC, a number of signals on the coin and coin market capitalization. The CryptoPing bot does not tell users what they should buy, but rather compiles information in a descriptive and meaningful way, facilitating your decision making process. The PING token is used as payment for subscriptions to the CryptoPing product. “

