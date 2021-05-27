Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Shares of Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) rose 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.80 and last traded at $2.77. Approximately 431,250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 1,203,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.76.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gold Resource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Gold Resource from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.20. The stock has a market cap of $206.20 million, a PE ratio of -30.78 and a beta of 1.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Gold Resource’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.44%.

In related news, Director Alex G. Morrison bought 17,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $47,793.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,694.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald Little bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $27,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 57,900 shares of company stock worth $153,293 in the last 90 days. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gold Resource by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 96,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of Gold Resource by 40.2% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 22,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 6,397 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Gold Resource by 7.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 7,888 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Gold Resource by 74.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 9,513 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gold Resource by 5.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 213,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 11,368 shares during the period. 35.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gold Resource Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO)

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 24,372 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

