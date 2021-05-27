Hord Trading 19.7% Lower This Week (HORD)

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 26th. One Hord coin can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000964 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hord has a total market capitalization of $11.33 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hord has traded 19.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00059368 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.59 or 0.00352746 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.89 or 0.00185944 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004126 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.38 or 0.00820438 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00032198 BTC.

About Hord

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,270,412 coins.

Buying and Selling Hord

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hord should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hord using one of the exchanges listed above.

