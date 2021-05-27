HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) Shares Up 1.8%

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) shot up 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €92.35 ($108.65) and last traded at €91.80 ($108.00). 47,417 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 233% from the average session volume of 14,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at €90.15 ($106.06).

Separately, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €84.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €81.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.37, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and other European countries. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 articles in various divisions, including hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden.

