Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) Trading 1.3% Higher

Koenig & Bauer AG (ETR:SKB) traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €28.20 ($33.18) and last traded at €27.50 ($32.35). 13,993 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 51,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at €27.15 ($31.94).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Warburg Research set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on Koenig & Bauer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on Koenig & Bauer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on shares of Koenig & Bauer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.23, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $447.00 million and a PE ratio of -4.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €25.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is €24.72.

Koenig & Bauer AG develops and manufactures printing systems and peripherals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sheetfed, Digital & Webfed, and Special. The Sheetfed segment offers presses for packaging and commercial printing, as well as workflow and logistics solutions; and peripheral equipment for finishing and processing printed products.

