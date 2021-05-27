Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $2.75 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.17% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Marchex is a leading mobile and online advertising company that drives millions of consumers to connect with businesses over the phone, delivers the most quality phone calls in the industry, and provides in-depth analysis of those phone calls. Through their robust platform, they offer three critical components for businesses looking to acquire new customers through phone calls. Marchex Call Analytics offers ad campaign measurement and intelligence and their Digital Call Marketplace and Local Leads solutions are designed for advertisers focused on new customer acquisition. The Marchex platform drives, measures and monetizes millions of mobile and online connections through the phone to advertisers each month. Their Digital Call Marketplace combines exclusive and preferred relationships with leading mobile carriers and mobile application developers, such as AT&T, Verizon, and Sprint, with the analytics technology to constantly measure and optimize ad campaign results. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on MCHX. Roth Capital raised their target price on Marchex from $3.50 to $4.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Marchex in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Marchex stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,773. Marchex has a fifty-two week low of $1.39 and a fifty-two week high of $3.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.55 million, a PE ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.79.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 21.63% and a negative net margin of 24.23%. The company had revenue of $12.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.12 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marchex will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.80 per share, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Marchex by 416.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 61,789 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Marchex during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Marchex by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 24,339 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Marchex during the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Marchex by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 28,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

About Marchex

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; and Marchex Sales Edge that enable businesses to understand customer conversations in phone calls and text.

