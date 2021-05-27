Observer (OBSR) Trading 9.9% Higher This Week

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded down 5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 26th. One Observer coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0173 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Observer has traded 9.9% higher against the dollar. Observer has a market capitalization of $39.80 million and $681,098.00 worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Observer Coin Profile

Observer is a coin. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR . Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1 . The official website for Observer is www.obsr.org

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Buying and Selling Observer

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using U.S. dollars.

