Octagonal Plc (OCT.L) (LON:OCT) Shares Down 1.4%

Octagonal Plc (OCT.L) (LON:OCT) fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 900 ($11.76) and last traded at GBX 905 ($11.82). 94,501 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 622,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 918 ($11.99).

The stock has a market capitalization of £5.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,525.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 713 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 418.70.

About Octagonal Plc (OCT.L) (LON:OCT)

Octagonal Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides settlement, safe custody, and other ancillary services to investors, hedge funds, institutions, family offices, and high net worth individuals primarily in the United Kingdom. It also provides a range of wealth management, foreign exchange, stockbroking, corporate finance, and payment service solutions.

Recommended Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Octagonal Plc (OCT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Octagonal Plc (OCT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.