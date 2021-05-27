Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) Trading 0.6% Higher

Pason Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.10 and last traded at $7.10. 700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 3,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.06.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Pason Systems from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pason Systems in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Pason Systems from $8.75 to $9.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Pason Systems from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.92.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.30 and its 200-day moving average is $6.79.

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in North America and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and Daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

