Potomac Bancshares (OTCMKTS:PTBS) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTBS) shares dropped 1.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.52 and last traded at $13.52. Approximately 1,944 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 1,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.75.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.75.

Potomac Bancshares Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PTBS)

Potomac Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Charles Town that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts; and certificates of deposit (CD). It also provides personal loans, including new and used vehicle, home equity, lot, unsecured home improvement and personal, and retail equipment loans, as well as loans secured by CD, and home equity lines of credit; commercial loans for building or office purchases, commercial real estate and construction, production and administrative equipment purchases; lines of credit; mortgage, term, residential and commercial construction, commercial real estate, and agricultural loans; and credit cards.

