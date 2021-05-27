Rupiah Token (IDRT) Price Up 3.6% Over Last 7 Days

Rupiah Token (CURRENCY:IDRT) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 26th. Over the last seven days, Rupiah Token has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Rupiah Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Rupiah Token has a market cap of $4.53 million and $1.51 million worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.88 or 0.00082269 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005391 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002665 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00018567 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $372.33 or 0.00992073 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,656.70 or 0.09743293 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.47 or 0.00091842 BTC.

Rupiah Token Profile

IDRT is a coin. Its launch date was April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 130,112,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,274,146,176 coins. The official website for Rupiah Token is idrt.link/whitepaper . Rupiah Token’s official Twitter account is @RupiahTokenIDRT and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rupiah Token’s official message board is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupiah Token (IDRT) is an Ethereum-based Token (ERC-20) that is fully collateralized 1:1 by Rupiah (IDR) fiat currency. Each IDRT is backed by the equivalent amount of Fiat Rupiah in an Indonesian bank account and can be redeemed for Fiat through the platform. “

Buying and Selling Rupiah Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupiah Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupiah Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rupiah Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

